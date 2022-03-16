Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,685,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

