Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.