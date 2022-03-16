Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

