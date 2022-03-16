Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682,593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

