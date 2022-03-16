Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.45. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

