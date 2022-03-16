Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

