Comerica Bank Sells 2,832 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 433,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 241.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Copa by 91.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 18.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 165.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

NYSE:CPA opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

