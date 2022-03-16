Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

