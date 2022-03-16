IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

