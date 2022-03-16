IFP Advisors Inc Sells 167 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

