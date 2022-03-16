IFP Advisors Inc Has $43,000 Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

