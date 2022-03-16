IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.