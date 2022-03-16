Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 227 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $497.75 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $387.60 and a one year high of $527.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.37 and a 200 day moving average of $468.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

