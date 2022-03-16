IFP Advisors Inc Buys 758 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NURE. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NURE opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

