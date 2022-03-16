Comerica Bank Sells 5,845 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,014.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,439,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

