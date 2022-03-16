Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.