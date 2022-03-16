Comerica Bank Sells 2,996 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

