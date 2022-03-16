Comerica Bank Sells 5,845 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,014.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,439,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

