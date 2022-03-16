Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 756 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $452.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $331.60 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.30.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

