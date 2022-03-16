Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.