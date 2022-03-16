Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

