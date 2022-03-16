EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.89.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

