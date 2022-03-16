Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $386.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.19.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average of $350.87.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

