PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

PAGS stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

