Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

XYL opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

