Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EDNC stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Endurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,232,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,168,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

