Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 176.81%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

