NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $206.51

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $206.51 and last traded at $208.80, with a volume of 335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NICE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NICE by 8,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

