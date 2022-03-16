Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.37

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.37 and last traded at $121.61, with a volume of 3727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,132,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,806,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,981,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

