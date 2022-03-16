Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $392.31

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $392.31 and last traded at $397.39, with a volume of 6938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $400.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

