Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 19869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

