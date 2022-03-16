Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 19869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.