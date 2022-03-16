Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.24

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 69626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

