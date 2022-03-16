StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 262.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 115.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

SNEX stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $173,794 and sold 12,899 shares worth $943,279. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.