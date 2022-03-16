American International Group Inc. Sells 393 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $95.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

