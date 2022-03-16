American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

