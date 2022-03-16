Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,440 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after buying an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $7,977,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $5,132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 486,954 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMAT opened at 1.69 on Wednesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 1.38 and a one year high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 1.83 and its 200-day moving average is 3.48.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

