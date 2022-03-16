Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,440 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,977,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.38 and a 1-year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

