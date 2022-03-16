American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $417,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CDXS opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

