Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells $276,634.26 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $276,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75.

SGRY opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

