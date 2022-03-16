Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $401,515.21 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Travelzoo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.