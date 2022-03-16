Joanne C. Crevoiserat Purchases 5,700 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

