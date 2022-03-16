GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

