World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WQGA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

