Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

CINF stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,018,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 58,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

