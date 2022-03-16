Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.64 million, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

