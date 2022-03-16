Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

