BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.