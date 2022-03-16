Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.