Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have commented on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

