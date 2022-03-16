Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.